Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHW stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $73.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

