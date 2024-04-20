Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

