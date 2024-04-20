CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $614.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.