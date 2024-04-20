DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

