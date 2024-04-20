Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Mizuho

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $228.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.