GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells $1,432,640.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,870,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $32,230.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $661,400.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $165.84.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 5.8 %
NASDAQ:GCT opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.