Skillsoft’s (SKIL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

