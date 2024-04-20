H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In related news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,301 shares of company stock worth $4,673,473. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

