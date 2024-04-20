Head to Head Contrast: Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) vs. Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) and Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Water and Guangdong Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guangdong Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Water presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Guangdong Investment has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential downside of 67.72%. Given Consolidated Water’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Guangdong Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

55.2% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Guangdong Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Consolidated Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Consolidated Water and Guangdong Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water 16.42% 17.15% 14.72% Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Consolidated Water pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Guangdong Investment pays an annual dividend of $10.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.9%. Guangdong Investment pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Water has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Water and Guangdong Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water $180.21 million 2.14 $29.58 million N/A N/A Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A $35.70 0.63

Consolidated Water has higher revenue and earnings than Guangdong Investment.

Summary

Consolidated Water beats Guangdong Investment on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The company produces potable water from seawater utilizing reverse osmosis technology and supply water to end-users, including residential, commercial, and government customers, as well as government-owned distributors. It offers design, engineering, construction, procurement, and management services for desalination projects and water treatment plants, as well as management and engineering services relating to municipal water distribution and treatment. In addition, the company manufactures and services a range of water-related products, including reverse osmosis desalination equipment, membrane separation equipment, filtration equipment, piping systems, vessels, and custom fabricated components; and provides design, engineering, consulting, management, inspection, training, and equipment maintenance services for commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply, and treatment, as well as desalination and wastewater treatment. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Guangdong Investment

(Get Free Report)

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its Property Investment and Development segment invests in and rents various properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and develops and sells properties in Mainland China. This segment also provides property management services for various commercial properties. The company's Department Stores Operation segment operates department stores in Mainland China. Its Electric Power Generation segment operates coal-fired power plants that supply electricity and steam in the Guangdong province, Mainland China. The company's Hotel Operation and Management segment operate hotels and provides hotel management services to third parties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its Road and Bridge segment invests in various road and bridge projects, which engages in the toll road operation and road management in Mainland China. The company's Others segment provides treasury services in Hong Kong and Mainland China, as well as corporate and other related services. It also offers financing, marketing management, environmental engineering, and water technology development and consultation services. The company was formerly known as Union Globe Development Limited and changed its name to Guangdong Investment Limited in January 1987. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Guangdong Investment Limited operates as a subsidiary of GDH Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.