Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Down 1.4%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.10. 27,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 126,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,886.15% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

