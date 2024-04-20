Insider Buying: Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC) CEO Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) CEO Monty J. Bennett purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,444.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Ashford Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AINC

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.