Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

