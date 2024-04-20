John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.20 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

