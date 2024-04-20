Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Insider Purchases £10,600 in Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,195.57).

On Friday, February 9th, Barbara Powley bought 151 shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £147.98 ($184.22).

LON MTU opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.29) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.22. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 52-week low of GBX 83.07 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of £173.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

