National Bankshares Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRU opened at C$14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.13.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.