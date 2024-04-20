Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

NNI stock opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 35.15. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $260.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. Research analysts expect that Nelnet will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 49,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

