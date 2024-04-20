Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,295,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 231,583 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 431,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 181,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $52.41. 170,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,717. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.62.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

