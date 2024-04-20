Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $1,173,157.62 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90.

On Thursday, February 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

