Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 319 1292 1489 30 2.39

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Sow Good and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -24.76 Sow Good Competitors $7.54 billion $686.90 million 6.60

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Summary

Sow Good peers beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

