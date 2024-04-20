Tangible Hits One Day Trading Volume of $876.14 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $64.28 million and approximately $876.14 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tangible has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.93891097 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $776.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

