United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
United Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
United Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
UBCP opened at $13.14 on Friday. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $74.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
United Bancorp Company Profile
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.
