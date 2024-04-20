VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx
An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.80% of VolitionRx worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
