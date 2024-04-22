New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,471 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $738,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $731.32. 2,352,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $370.68 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.