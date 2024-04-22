SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

SYY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.33. 2,600,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

