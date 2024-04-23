1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 215,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

