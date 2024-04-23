PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in PDD were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PDD by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,759,000 after buying an additional 376,947 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.27. 9,894,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

