Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 24.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819,640.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.
About Acorda Therapeutics
