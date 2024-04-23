Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 24.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819,640.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

