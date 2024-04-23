Advantage Energy (AAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Advantage Energy to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$147.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

AAV opened at C$10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.50.

In related news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

