Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $84,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. 112,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,589. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
