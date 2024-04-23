CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 12-Month High at $383.37

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $383.37 and last traded at $383.32, with a volume of 15955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.27.

Get CACI International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CACI International

CACI International Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.77 and its 200-day moving average is $343.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.