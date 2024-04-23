Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 10th

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $830.65 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $552.36 and a one year high of $961.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $834.18 and a 200-day moving average of $800.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

