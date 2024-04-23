Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 111,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 370,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

