Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $23.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $577.75. 4,942,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,191. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $605.58 and a 200-day moving average of $516.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.