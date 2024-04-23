Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Crane Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.30. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

