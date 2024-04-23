Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) PT Lowered to $12.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of DX opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

