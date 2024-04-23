Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,244. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

