Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 196.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.55. The company had a trading volume of 721,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.67 and a 200-day moving average of $320.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

