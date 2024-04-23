First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.60.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

