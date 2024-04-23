FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Craig Muncaster Sells 33,000 Shares

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) insider Craig Muncaster sold 33,000 shares of FW Thorpe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.82), for a total value of £128,700 ($158,967.39).

FW Thorpe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TFW traded up GBX 5.41 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 397.91 ($4.91). The company had a trading volume of 24,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.57. FW Thorpe Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 320 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 460 ($5.68). The company has a market capitalization of £466.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,065.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,684.21%.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.