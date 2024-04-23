Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 150,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

