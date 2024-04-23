Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 8,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 614,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 75,592 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,700.5% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 61,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

BMY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,669,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,473,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

