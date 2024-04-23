HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $35,267.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,903.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,820 shares of company stock worth $109,417. 58.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

