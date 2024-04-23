Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 426,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,064.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,064.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,819 shares of company stock worth $270,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.21 million, a P/E ratio of 126.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 872.81%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

