HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $732.94 million, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

