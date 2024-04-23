iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Trimmed by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 3.0% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,690 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 502,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 488,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,035,000 after buying an additional 69,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,209,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,598. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

