iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 18,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

