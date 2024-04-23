Trust Co of Kansas Has $457,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Evergy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 975,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,399. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

