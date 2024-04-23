Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.08. 1,201,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,564. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

