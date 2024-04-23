Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.74. 902,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $255.80. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

