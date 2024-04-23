MCF Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 42.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $416.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.92 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

